How the left created white-identity politics

White-identity politics is on the rise in America, and the left is using the boogeyman of “racism’ to justify its extreme agenda.

But the left should not be surprised whites are beginning to operate by the same rules of identity politics progressives encourage for everyone else. After all, on American college campuses, identity politics has long since driven out any serious discussion of principles.

Scott Greer, author of “No Campus For White Men,” explained how the radical left has created its own ideological doppelganger in a recent interview on “Louder With Crowder” with talk host Steven Crowder.

“The premise is very simple – it’s that victimhood culture and identity politics have totally taken over higher education,” said Greer of his book. “It’s no longer about teaching kids so they can succeed in our traditional American life. It’s all about teaching victimhood, who can be the biggest victim and how to use your racial or gender or sexual identity to gain more privileges and power on a college campus. … [The book] describes how it’s happened [and] the philosophy behind it.”

“Some would say very timely,” joked Crowder, alluding to the left’s escalating campaign to tear down monuments to Confederates, Christians or anyone else they deem problematic.

Greer said the rise of the so-called alt right and white-identity politics is not surprising, given how the left has demonized white students purely because of the color of their skin.

“Absolutely, it’s a result of what we’re seeing from the left, of what I call in my book minority-identity politics,” said Greer. “On a college campus, they encourage all sorts of identity politics unless it’s white identity politics. That’s the one that’s not allowed. What we saw in Charlottesville, that is absolutely what the university is not hoping to encourage, but unintentionally, it’s still encouraging that.

“All these students are taught, ‘You’re bad for being white, you’re bad because of the color of your skin, you cannot overcome yourself because you’re white, the chief attribute about you is being white.’ You’ve got to look at these guys who were down in Charlottesville, most of these guys were college age, a lot of these guys were hearing the same messages from their left-wing professors and left-wing [fellow] students about how they’re evil, about being white. And a lot of them are like, ‘Well, you know if racial identity is so important I’m going to just start caring about my white identity and just start advocating for that.'”

Greer said many young white students are taking the left’s identity politics to its logical conclusion.

“So a lot of this is a direct result of people being browbeaten for being white males,” he said. “And they take the natural conclusion [from what’s happening on college campuses] – I’m going to start advocating for white-identity politics against everybody else’s identity politics.

“I think growing up, a lot of these kids probably didn’t have any sense of white identity or any pride in being white but being taught all these things in their classes, in their education, in their culture, that because of the color of their skin they’re associated with these things, it has warped their mind into a kind of ‘white culture’ that didn’t exist 50 or a hundred years ago.”

“Yes, it’s created a contrarian culture,” added Crowder. “If you teach anyone something in college or university, you’ll create a subset of contrarians just because there’s a percentage of the population that will be. So when everything bad is white, then you’re just going to have some contrarians who say everything good is white. And then unfortunately neither side is looking at what’s made America great, which is our Constitution, our principles, the Declaration of Independence. Now it’s become all about white versus black and that’s the divide-and-conquer.”

Greer suggested there is no end to the current campus hysteria in sight.

“To see how bad it is, I would simply just point at what happened at Evergreen State in May,” Greer said. “A very well-known progressive professor was chased off campus because he simply opposed the idea of having a day where they kicked off all white students and faculty to make some ‘social justice’ point. Even then, when this outrageous act occurred, they targeted somebody who was of the left and of themselves, who is simply opposing it because he said, ‘This is a stupid idea, why do you want to punish left-wing faculty and students? Evergreen State is a very leftist school.'”

The author claimed conservative students all over the country suffer from a climate of intimidation which prevents dissenting ideas from being aired at left-wing universities.

“If they are a conservative or a Republican, they have to worry about expressing those views in public,” said Greer. “I think we can see that at Berkeley, where a lot of these guys aren’t even white males in the College Republicans at Berkeley. A lot of them are Asian and other ethnicities, but just by being associated with white males and certainly by being in College Republicans, they have to worry about their safety. They get doxed (have their private information exposed). They get harassed on campus. They’re shouted down in class. Professors will know that they’re the ‘racist’ who brings Milo or Ben Shapiro to campus. They don’t want that person. They’re going to have to deal with a lot more harassment.”

However, Greer suggested even apolitical students also suffer from this atmosphere of intimidation, especially if they are white.

“For the average white person who’s not involved in politics, who perhaps doesn’t have strong political views or isn’t in College Republicans or Democrats, they still have to understand what they are going to see in classrooms,” he warned.

“They are going to see from the history professor that everything bad which has ever occurred in America is due to evil white supremacy. It’s due to people like you, and they will be pointed out in class. They could be the descendants of Polish immigrants who came in 1910, who have nothing to do with slavery, nothing to do with the subjugation of Indians, but they’re blamed for it just because of the color of their skin. And they even have to worry about speaking out in class.

“There was a woman at Evergreen State, I believe she was actually a leftist herself, who said, ‘I don’t want to speak up in class because I’m a white woman and I’ll be immediately shouted down by my classmates, told to shut up because you have privilege, you wouldn’t understand this topic.'”

Ultimately, Greer said, every white student will have to confront the left’s race-shaming campaign. And students who think they can simply avoid taking leftist classes, he cautioned, will quickly learn otherwise.

“Not everyone is going to have to take ‘White Privilege 301’ or whatever,” he said. “But everyone’s going to have to take orientation classes where you are listening to how you are bad for being white.”

Political correctness is just the beginning. The situation on college campuses is worse than you could ever imagine – and America’s future is at stake. Don’t miss the political blockbuster of 2017 – “No Campus For White Men” by Scott Greer.