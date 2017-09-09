'Hulk' actor wants Rush Limbaugh tossed to hurricane

The actor who plays “Hulk” isn’t kidding around with his allegiance to a global warming theory that claims humans are changing the Earth’s temperature by driving SUV’s and heating their homes with power from coal power plants and that results in massive upheavals in the world’s weather.

With the results Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma and more.

He wants doubters, well, tossed to Hurricane Irma and likely dead.

Marc Morano at Climate Depot on Friday noted that Mark Ruffalo’s threat to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh came on social media.

Ruffalo said, “Let’s start a gofund me campaign! Fly @RushLimbaugh to Hurricane Irma!”

Let’s start a gofund me campaign! Fly @RushLimbaugh to Hurricane Irma! https://t.co/pBOwkHNB0f — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 6, 2017

Those who adhere to a global warming belief system are convinced that it is humankind that is the cause of global warming, at least until about 2000, when it appeared the global temperatures no longer were warming.

Now it’s called climate change and adherents believe weather phenomenon all trace their origins back to something man is at fault for doing.

That’s even though experts said Hurricane Harvey was such a disaster over Houston because cold weather to the northwest prevent the hurricane from making landfall and dissipating as many other such storms have done.

That cold system, located roughly over the Rockies, kept Harvey at a standstill while it dumped up to 50 inches of rain on the Texas coast.

Morano explains in his posting Friday that “Ruffalo’s death wish for Limbaugh follows a long line of climate activists who have issued similar calls for harm to come to climate skeptics.”

He listed headlines, with their links, to such statements as “Left-Wing Website Hoped Hurricane Irma would ‘F*** Up’ Trump’s Mansion,” “Arnold Schwarzenegger again threatens climate skeptics; ‘I would like to strap their mouth to the exhaust pipe of a truck – turn on the engine,'” “Warmist’s Death Wish: ‘I will probably enjoy a drink of expensive scotch when Marc Morano, James Inhofe, and Steve Milloy kick the budget,” and more.

While Climate Depot has posted a point-by-point rebuttal to those who claim climate change is triggering severe storms like Harvey, Ruffalo isn’t buying it.

In fact, he followed with an indirect threat to a federal official.

“If you see the deceit of Climate Change deniers like [EPA chief] Scott Pruitt, it may be time to direct some of your rage and loss at them.”

Ruffalo previously claimed “Trump will have the death of whole nations on his hands.’

Morano noted, “Julie Kelly writing in American Greatness commented: ‘One could write this off as just another emotional rant from an uneducated Hollywood celebrity. But Ruffalo has quite a following, including 3.4 million Twitter followers and the media’s admiration. So it is not without consequence when the actor invites his minions to attack a Trump administration cabinet official and anyone deemed a climate change denier.'”

She continued, “Considering one of Ruffalo’s fellow Bernie Bros tried to assassinate several Republican congressmen earlier this summer, nearly killing one of them, it’s outrageous for a top celebrity activist to fan the flames in this kind of political environment.”

Ruffalo did admit that “not all” in the GOP “are deniers.”

But on social media he said, “But their leadership is and they are in part responsible for these disasters going forward.”

Ruffalo’s voice as the U.S. prepared to battle its second massive storm in just days, however, appeared to be just one of a chorus, Morano documented.

He reported on another opinion: “The victims of Hurricane Harvey have a murderer – and it’s not the storm…What makes this so infuriating is that it shouldn’t be happening. Experts have warned for decades that global warming would increase these sorts of weather extremes and that people would suffer and die if protective measures were not implemented,” warmist Mark Hertsgaard wrote in The Nation for the September 25 issue.

And Morano cited climate activist Brad Johnson, who said, “Put official who reject science in jail.”

The Climate Depot documentation revealed how Texas’ Carrizo-Comecrudo Tribe chairman Juan Mancias said, “Yes I am praying the Hurricanes hit full force to stop pthe illegal no federal permit permit Valley Crossing Pipeline.”

Other fans of “climate change” have demanded a nationwide registry “to record U.S. citizens views on man-made climate change,” Morano reported.

He also noted:

“Climate activists Peter c. Frumhoff & Myles R. Allen wrote in the UK Guardian that they blame industry for worsening storms. ‘We know that the costs of both hurricanes will be enormous and that climate change will have made them far larger than they would have been otherwise.'”

There were a few who, inconveniently for the politically correct agenda, cited science.

Bjorn Lomborg noted, “Harvey and Irma are terrible, but we need perspective: Major landfalling US hurricanes trending downwards over past 140 years.”

Harvey and Irma are terrible, but we need perspective:

Major landfalling US hurricanes trending downwards over past 140 years pic.twitter.com/AEqaRQAx4t — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) September 7, 2017

WND reported only weeks ago that Al Gore, the global-warming entrepreneur who has made hundreds of millions of dollars since he was vice president under Bill Clinton, forecast in 2009 that “the entire north polar ice cap during some of the summer months could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years.”



See those claims:



And when he updated his famed global-warming movie, “An Inconvenient Truth” and illustrated sea water reaching the site of the 9/11 Memorial, as he had predicted, he used footage of Superstorm Sandy.

In that movie, he says: “Ten years ago, when the movie ‘An Inconvenient Truth’ came out, the single most criticized scene was an animated scene showing that the combination of sea-level rise and storm surge would put the ocean water into the 9/11 memorial site, which was then under construction. And people said, ‘That’s ridiculous. What a terrible exaggeration.'”

The movie then shows news footage of Superstorm Sandy water reaching the memorial site.

See Al Gore:

But Newsbusters pointed out the original prediction “was not about extenuating circumstances of a storm like Sandy slamming into New York or any ‘storm surge’ at all.”

“It was about the sea level rise that would be generated as (he predicted) ice melt in Greenland and Antarctica escalated dramatically.”

Now Gore has gone to new lengths to scare people with his global-warming agenda. He’s likened it to slavery.

And the civil rights movement.

And the anti-apartheid movement.

And the nuclear arms race.

“The abolition of slavery, woman’s suffrage and women’s rights, the civil rights movement and the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa, the movement to stop the toxic phase of nuclear arms race and more recently the gay rights movement,” Gore said Wednesday at the EcoCity 2017 World Summit in Melbourne, Australia.

“All these movements have one thing in common. They were all met with ferocious resistance.”

Gore’s promotion of “global warming” also has drawn the criticism of a prominent scientist:

Climate Depot noted Ivy League geologist Robert Giegengack, former chairman of Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, said he was “appalled” at Gore’s work, citing either Gore’s lack of understanding or knowing misrepresentation.

“It was irresponsible of Al Gore,” he said.

Climate alarmism has become a lucrative business, Gore’s critics point out. It’s estimated the world community will spend $100 trillion before the end of the century on reducing the world’s temperature.

That’s enough to make 100 million people millionaires.

And that spending will generate a temperature reduction of a “grand total of three-tenths of one degree,” according to Danish statistician Bjorn Lomborg, the head of the Copenhagen Consensus Center, reports Climate Depot.

Lomborg states: “We will spend at least one hundred trillion dollars in order to reduce the temperature by the end of the century by a grand total of three tenths of one degree – the equivalent of postponing warming by less than four years.”

Here’s a video with Lomborg’s full analysis and commentary:

Scientist Art Robinson has spearheaded The Petition Project, which has gathered the signatures of at least 31,487 scientists who agree that there is “no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gases is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth’s atmosphere and disruption of the Earth’s climate.”

They say, “Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth.”

Robinson, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California-San Diego, where he served on the faculty, co-founded the Linus Pauling Institute with Nobel-recipient Linus Pauling, where he was president and research professor. He later founded the Oregon Institute of Science and Medicine. His son, Noah Robinson, was a key figure in the petition work and has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

Heresy hunters

Many advocates have declared that it’s heresy not to agree that man is the cause of cataclysmic climate change. Some attorneys general, for example, have banded together to target any companies that challenge the climate “consensus.”

When the Daily Caller reported the story, it cited the Spanish Inquisition, which “systematically silenced any citizen who held views that did not align with the king’s.”

WND also reported when some two-dozen scientists with major U.S. universities urged then-President Barack Obama to use racketeering laws to prosecute opponents who deny mankind is causing catastrophic changes in the climate.

In a letter addressed to Obama, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch and others, the scientists said they “appreciate that you are making aggressive and imaginative use of the limited tools available to you in the face of a recalcitrant Congress.”

“One additional tool – recently proposed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse – is a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) investigation of corporations and other organizations that have knowingly deceived the American people about the risks of climate change, as a means to forestall America’s response to climate change,” they wrote, according to Politico.