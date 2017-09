(DAILY MAIL) Terrified passengers caught up in today’s bucket bomb tube blast described the terrifying stampede after they feared a ‘whole train would blow up.’

Peter Crowley, who was travelling on the District Line this morning, said his head has been ‘charred’ after a fireball engulfed his train at Parsons Green in west London.

Emma Stevie, 27, was on the train when the explosion happened at Parsons Green, in south-west London, and was caught in a ‘stampede’ and crush on the station steps.