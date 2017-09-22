Illegal, 19, accused of raping high-school classmate

(DAILY MAIL) Two teenagers have been charged with kidnapping and raping a classmate in a horrifying attack allegedly orchestrated by the victim’s 13-year-old classmate.

El Salvadorian illegal immigrant Victor Antonio Gonzalez-Guttierres, 19, and Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez, 17, were arrested after the victim told police she was grabbed while walking home from school on September 2, taken to an apartment and sexually assaulted.

She told the cops the pair were classmates who were classmates who claimed they were acting on orders from the younger female acquaintance, according to the Frederick-News-Post.