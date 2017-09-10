Irma survivors beg for aid, face armed looters

(THE GUARDIAN) — Survivors on Caribbean islands shattered by Hurricane Irma begged the world for food, water, shelter and rescue on Saturday as they faced down armed looters and the prospect of a fresh onslaught from strengthening Hurricane Jose.

In Florida, panic grew as Irma approached. City streets emptied, the skies over the state were quiet after airports closed and those who chose to defy evacuation orders bunkered down for the coming fury.

They have endured a days-long preview of the storm’s ferocity as it crashed into homes, hospitals, schools and airports across the Caribbean, wiping out buildings and infrastructure and claiming 20 lives already, a toll that is almost certain to rise.