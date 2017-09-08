Irma takes aim on Florida – Jose, Katia threatening land

(USA Today) Irma isn’t the only hurricane that’s roaring in the Atlantic.

Just as monstrous Category 5 Irma takes aim on Florida, Hurricane Jose reached major hurricane status Thursday evening in the Atlantic Ocean, while Katia is threatening to barrel into Mexico.

This is the first time in 7 years that three hurricanes have spun in the Atlantic Basin at the same time, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.

Jose could actually slam into some of the same Caribbean islands that were flattened by Irma just a few days ago, the National Hurricane Center said. A hurricane watch has been posted for Antigua and Barbuda, parts of which sustained catastrophic damage from Irma.