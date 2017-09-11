Is going 'old school' legalism or liberty?

Close your eyes and fondly recall a time when half-awake children weren’t shoved out the door in pre-dawn hours to board a bus with many unruly youth using coarse language and giggling at sexual images shared on their iPhones. Moms felt no pressure to rush off to fight freeway traffic and get to jobs, believing women today “have to work” outside the home to simply survive. Couples were content knowing that in the season of raising small children it’s wise to lower a standard of living to maintain one’s quality of life.

Wait a second! That may have worked “back in the day,” but this is one of many areas where we need to change, accept new norms and keep pace with progress.

Really?

Here’s the deal: Multitudes today are unconsciously succumbing to a subtle deception of thinking values and practices of the past need to be discarded as “old-school” when, in reality, many are actually biblically based and still “best practices” for healthy, stable, God-glorifying lives.

What’s wrong with responding and affirming the phrase “Old School”?

We hear it all the time. It’s a cool expression and seems innocuous, right?

News analyst Bill O’Reilly’s latest book is entitled “Old School.”

NBA superstar Kevin Durant, whose team won the world championship, says, “I’m an old school type of guy!”

Even basketball icon Michael Jordan states, “I’m not a Twitterer, I’m not a twerker, I’m not a Facebooker. I am a nothing. … I’m old school.”

So what’s the problem?

It all depends. Precisely, what are you talking about when you use it?

The phrase can mean corny, irrelevant, outdated, ancient or old-fashioned. It can also mean something that is time-tested, stable and proven superior.

Is displaying good manners, being a gentleman and being respectful to women and elders old school? How about not cutting off a person when disagreeing or refraining from belittling someone of a different opinion? Is that old school?

Retired Green Bay Packers superstar Brett Favre boldly states, “Maybe I’m old school, but I always thought you honor a contract.” He’s right on the money! How radically different is this quarterback’s attitude than that of another one stubbornly refusing to pay homage to our national anthem.

How about the following:

Marriage is for life/vows are kept.

Sex is saved for marriage.

You consistently deal with children’s tantrums and misbehavior and not dismiss them as “cute” stages that will disappear.

Your word is your bond.

“Yes, please,” “No, thank you” and “Excuse me” are still in your vocabulary.

You want something so you avoid idleness and work for it, versus thinking you’re entitled to it.

You send thank-you notes, express gratitude and honor RSVPs.

You can be counted on to be faithful and fulfill commitments.

You don’t betray a confidence.

You have a conviction: Unborn babies are to be protected and abortion is not “women’s health care.”

You courageously and charitably address controversial issues, resisting man-pleasing and the fear of man.

You’re punctual for appointments.

You serve others by responsible planning versus last minute “spontaneity” rationalized with flimsy excuses.

You honor God’s unchanging design for marriage and communicate winsomely a biblically informed position on LGBTQ issues.

You pay your bills on time.

You wait to eat until everyone is seated and you’ve given thanks to God.

You train children to honor parents, show respect for others, eat what’s on the plate, not exit the table anytime they please, be mannerly, especially out in public.

Morals, values, honesty and loyalty are taught, modeled and upheld in your home.

Old school? Multitudes think they are, and look at where America is at as a result.

Landmarks safeguard our future

Because of departure from our Judeo-Christian foundations in America, many people don’t want the “old paths.” Why bother to walk in what God-fearing Americans say are “good ways” that bring rest and stability to our souls and society?

“Thus says the Lord, stand in the ways and see, and ask for the good paths, where the good way is and walk in it, and you shall find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it'” (Jeremiah 6:16).

God also tells us, “Do not remove the ancient landmark which your fathers have set” (Proverbs 22:28). This admonition has both civil and spiritual applications.

From the dawn of civilization people placed landmarks, piles of stones and masonry pillars to signify unchanging ownership of their inheritance. They did this because unscrupulous individuals moved markers to deceive and steal land.

On the spiritual side, God established laws for His glory and our good. They are chiseled in granite, not subject to change. “Fathers” in the faith throughout history upheld them because unscrupulous people try to deceive and steal the inheritance God ordained for us.

We must be discerning when people increasingly use this trendy catchphrase to dismiss behavior inconsistent with the Bible. For multitudes it’s become a simple and quick way to swat away what many have come to view as offensive, outdated or out-of-step with what’s now OK in pop culture.

Practicing homosexuality and condoning same-sex marriage is an attempt to move the ancient landmark. Airbrushing away the sin and repackaging it as an “alternative lifestyle” stemming from “brokenness” now warrants acceptance not judgment.

God declares of Himself, “For I am the Lord, I do not change!” (Malachi 3:6) Referring to principles of Scripture (not personal preferences in “gray areas” like styles of music or clothes), our sacred duty is upholding the Word of God.

Christians across America need to make a quality decision that we will reject all attempts to disregard God’s clear-cut biblical commands. Those who cavalierly reject God’s order for men, women and family or justify sinful conduct by saying, “Oh, that’s old school. Hardly anybody believes that anymore!” must not be excused but rather exposed.

Living biblically isn’t legalism; it’s liberating to know the truth! That’s why leaders nationwide urge you to take the 30-day Bullseye Challenge to equip yourself in today’s 30 hot button areas! Jesus came to not only forgive our sins but liberate us from sin’s power and give us an “abundant life” (John10:10). Let’s stay in the “School of the Spirit” and reject any “old school” nonsense that comes our way.