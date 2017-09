(EXPRESS) — ALZHEIMER’S can be prevented simply by switching off the TV and going for a brisk walk or jog and lowering your blood pressure, according to new research.

A study of more than 1,700 people who lived into their 90s found the most resilient to the debilitating disease were also the most physically active.

Professor Claudia Kawas said post mortems showed one-in-two dementia-free participants had Alzheimer’s-style brain plaques when they died.