Israel shoots down Iran-made, terrorist-operated drone

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) — JERUSALEM – Israel’s military fired a Patriot missile on Tuesday to bring down what it said was an Iranian-made drone operated by Hezbollah on a reconnaissance mission over the Golan Heights.

The drone took off from a Damascus military airport before entering the demilitarised zone approaching the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, Israeli military spokesman Jonathan Conricus told AFP.

“We scrambled fighter jets but they did not engage the UAV,” Conricus said. “It was instead shot down by one Patriot missile that was fired by Israeli air defence soldiers.”