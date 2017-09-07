It's a deal! Dem IT staffer who fled U.S. returning

WASHINGTON – An expert in computer technology who was employed by Democrats in Congress for years – but fled to Pakistan to evade criminal charges of bank fraud and conspiracy – has struck a deal with federal officials to return to the U.S. to appear at an arraignment.

Hina Alvi worked with her husband, Imran Awan, who headed a group of at least five IT contractors working for more than 60 House Democrats.

The group included his brothers, one of their wives and Alvi, all of whom are Muslims from Pakistan.

Awan and his IT ring had access to emails and computer data from an estimated 800 lawmakers and staffers.

Alvi and Awan reportedly made millions of dollars on the House payroll over at least a decade of work for various members, according to Politico.

Capitol police began probing the Awan ring in February, investigating allegations that the family stole equipment from more than 20 congressional offices and accessed the House IT system without members’ knowledge. Police blocked their access to the House computer system.

Alvi fled to Pakistan in March. She withdrew the couple’s three children from their schools without notifying their Virginia school system, boarded a flight with household goods and had no intent to return to the U.S., according to the FBI.

But Alvi now has struck a deal with prosecutors that would allow her to return to the U.S and face an arraignment as early as Oct. 6, when Awan is scheduled to appear in court for a status hearing, according to new documents.

“Because the court has already scheduled defendant Awan’s continued status hearing for October 6, 2017, at 9:15 a.m., the government respectfully requests that the court also summon defendant Alvi to appear for her arraignment on that date and time, or at the earliest available date for the court thereafter,” the document reads.

The terms of her return to the U.S. were outlined in a document filed in a federal court Wednesday.

“Counsel represented that defendant Alvi will turn in her passport(s) when she returns to the United States, and that she will not seek to book any international travel following her appearance in the United States,” the documents said.

Every Democratic lawmaker fired the staffers in February, except Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Awan remained on Wasserman Schultz’s payroll until he was arrested in July by federal agents at Dulles airport in Virginia while attempting to circumvent federal law and join his fugitive wife in the Middle East.

Awan worked for Wasserman Schultz for 13 years, since she was first elected to national office in 2004 as a Florida representative.

Wasserman Schultz has contended the Awan investigation is “Islamophobic,” claiming he is being persecuted by Capitol Police because he is Muslim.

In May, Wasserman Schultz publicly argued with the Capitol Police chief over a laptop that belonged to her office that was confiscated for the investigation. Awan hid the computer in a crevice of a congressional office building before Capitol Police found it.

On Wednesday, the Daily Caller reported that the laptop “may have been planted for police to find” by Awan. According to the police report, the laptop bag was discovered along with:

a Pakistani ID card with the name Mohommed Ashraf Awan a copy – not original – of a drivers license with name Imran Awan a copy (front and back) of Awan’s congressional ID an Apple laptop with the homescreen initials “RepDWS” composition notebooks with notes handwritten saying “attorney client privilege” and possibly discussing case details loose letters addressed to U.S. Attorney of D.C. discussing the apparent owner of the bag being investigated

Wasserman Schultz later threatened “consequences” if the Capitol Police chief did not concede to her demands and return the laptop.

She finally agreed to allow police access to a laptop, though it’s unclear if it was the laptop that she demanded be returned to her.

At the time of his arrest, Awan had wired $283,000 from Congressional Federal Credit Union in a House office building to two people in Pakistan.

He remains in the U.S. A grand jury returned an indictment last month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, charging Awan and Alvi with a total of four felonies, counts of bank fraud and unlawful monetary transactions.

Awan was arraigned in federal court Friday. His attorney is Chris Gowen, a high-powered Clinton attorney who asked that Awan’s GPS monitoring bracelet be removed because he works for Uber.

However, Uber reportedly has no record of employing any driver matching any variation of Imran’s name.

In his request to have restrictions lifted, Gowen also claimed Awan might need to attend to “an emergency” with his children.

However, Awan’s children are in Pakistan, a discrepancy Gowen struggled to clarify in a press conference outside the court.

