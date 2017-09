(BBC) Jake LaMotta, the uncompromising fighter portrayed by Robert De Niro in Raging Bull, has died aged 95.

The former world middleweight boxing champion died in a nursing home due to complications from pneumonia, his wife told US news site TMZ.

Based on LaMotta’s 1970 memoir, Raging Bull depicts an emotional fighter struggling with life outside the ring.

The 1980 film, directed by Martin Scorsese, earned De Niro a Best Actor award at the Oscars.