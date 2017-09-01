James Comey's corrupt 'Carnac' impersonation

The most famous late-night comedian of all time, Johnny Carson, used to have skit called “Carnac the Magnificent,” whereby, clad in a turban, the soothsayer would ordain the future by first giving the answer, and then the question. Embedded visually below, but only for comic amusement, is one of Johnny’s schticks. Unfortunately, however, while Carson was a genius, and funny to boot, our former director of the FBI, one James B. Comey, was neither smart, humorous nor honest during his tenure. In fact, we have now learned more about just how corrupt, dishonest and criminally minded he is.

As revealed Thursday by Sens. Charles Grassley and Lindsey Graham of the Senate Judiciary Committee and reported by Katie Pavlich of Townhall:

“According to new transcripts released by the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, former FBI Director James Comey made the decision not to refer then Democrat presidential candidate for prosecution long before ever interviewing key witnesses. Members of the Committee allege Comey made the decision months before FBI agents were finished with the criminal investigation into her criminal investigation into her mishandling of classified information during her time as secretary of state.

“The transcripts were revealed in a letter sent to current FBI Director Christopher Wray, in which lawmakers are demanding an explanation and more documents surrounding the case.

“‘According to unredacted portions of the transcripts, it appears that in April of May of 2016, Mr. Comey had already decided he would issue a statement exonerating Secretary Clinton. That was long before FBI agents had finished their work. Mr. Comey even circulated an early draft statement to select members of senior FBI leadership. The outcome of an investigation should not be prejudged while FBI agents are still hard at work trying to gather the facts,’ the letter, signed by Chairman Chuck Grassley and Committee member Lindsey Graham states. ‘Conclusion first, fact-gathering second – that’s no way to run an investigation. The FBI should be held to a higher standard that that, especially in a matter of such great public interest and controversy.’

“According to the letter and an ongoing investigation into the matter, Comey started drafting a statement exonerating Clinton in April or May of 2016. At this point, he had not interviewed Clinton herself or her closest aides. This included Bryan Pagliano, who set up the personal server where Clinton hosted and shared top secret information, and Chief of Staff Cheryl Mills, who was granted immunity. On July 5, 2016, Comey made his public statement that the FBI would not be referring Clinton to the Department of Justice for prosecution.”

Grassley and Graham are too polite! This cover-up by Comey, designed to save his own skin should the Wicked Witch of the Left, Hillary Clinton, be, as was thought at the time, a “certainty” to be elected president, is criminal. Comey not only violated his oath of office, he obstructed justice. While President Trump did not obstruct justice by firing his FBI director, clearly and ironically the opposite is true.

Do not, however, expect the Senate Judiciary Committee to do anything about this. The Republican establishment blowhards on the committee play for show and not legal dough. Indeed, as I wrote about in an earlier column, when I approached Sen. Grassley about Comey’s equally felonious deep-sixing of the supposed FBI investigation of massive illegal and unconstitutional surveillance by the FBI and intelligence agencies of hundreds of millions of Americans, Supreme Court justices, 156 federal judges, The Donald and his family and associates, and yours truly, not to mention other prominent citizens, hard proof of which was given to Comey and his minions by Dennis Montgomery, a former NSA/CIA contractor, the senator took no action. Nor did the chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, all of whom I also lobbied to investigate.

Why do these so-called public servants, like Grassley and Graham, sit by and write “love letters” to get them on Fox News and other media, but otherwise do not push for criminal prosecutions? The answer is simple: Comey and the intelligence agencies have “dirt” on them, so why rock the boat and risk upending their personal lives and careers?

That is the sad story of the swamp in Washington, D.C., and the government justice system in general. Its all for show; no real remedial actions ever result. How else can one explain how the Bonnie and Clyde of American politics, Bill and Hillary Clinton, continue on like the Energizer Bunny, racking up more and more cold cash that is literally stuffed into their pockets by persons and entities of all persuasions – foreign and domestic – while ordinary citizens who commit crimes get sent to the slammer?

There is a dual system of justice in this country, where the elites in the end protect each other, and that is why I conceived of and founded Judicial Watch and later Freedom Watch. See www.freedomwatchusa.org. And, it is why I continue to bring hard-hitting lawsuits, hoping that by the Grace of God I draw unbiased and uncompromised judges, such as the Honorable Richard J. Leon in the recent case I filed against Comey over his obstruction of justice, as well as our corrupt “Deep State” intelligence agencies and their heads, primarily under President Obama.

The nation is in the midst of revolution in the streets, and its not just the likes of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Al Sharpton, Louis Farrakhan and his Nation of Islam, Neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other degenerates who are to blame. Its our own do-nothing politicians and federal judges in particular who flout the rule of law to further the corrupt objectives of those political hacks that got them their jobs.

Yes, James Comey is not funny like Johnny Carson’s Carnac the Magnificent! He is simply a two-bit dishonest political hack and crook. Besides the efforts of entities like Freedom Watch and its Gideon’s army of patriots and supporters, what are we going to do about Comey and the hordes of other swamp creatures of similar ilk to prevent the republic from going up in flames?! Please join our peaceful but powerful counter-revolution by going to www.freedomwatchusa.org.