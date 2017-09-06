Jonathan Cahn is back with 'The Paradigm'

He’s known as “America’s Prophet” because of how his teachings capture what is happening to America and what the Bible says about the future.

Now Jonathan Cahn, the rabbi who heads the largest Messianic congregation in the nation, is back with “The Paradigm,” revealing the ancient blueprint that helps explain the events of our times. He takes readers on a sweeping tour of thousands of years of history, showing the deep connections between the ancient leaders of the Holy Land and those who hold political power in America today.

“The Paradigm” is in many ways the culmination of Cahn’s work, providing a way to view not only American history but all of history. And it contains a warning for every reader about what is coming next.

Raised in the Jewish faith and intimately familiar with thousands of years of Jewish tradition, Cahn unearths the mysteries of Scripture in a whole new way.

But who is Jonathan Cahn? Where did he come from?

The story of Cahn’s extraordinary life is told in “The Harbinger Man.”

Rabbi Cahn recounts his journey from being God’s enemy to a close confidante. To understand not only Cahn but the future direction of American Christianity, you can’t miss “The Harbinger Man.”

Cahn is best known as the author of “The Harbinger,” which revealed the shocking prophetic pattern behind the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

WND also offers the best-selling faith movie of 2012 and 2013, “The Isaiah 9:10 Judgment,” the video presentation of Cahn’s bestselling book. Cahn reveals what he calls “an ancient mystery that holds the secret of America’s future and the collapse of the global economy.”

But what does all this prophecy mean for the average person? And how can you incorporate the mysteries Cahn reveals into your own life, to grow your own faith and deepen your walk with God?

Cahn provides the answers in the remarkable devotional “The Book of Mysteries.”

Presenting a different “mystery” every day, the reader is also given a special mission, which, over the course of a year, becomes a life-changing journey.

