Judge who wore Trump hat suspended without pay

(NATIONAL POST) — Bernd Zabel, the so-called “Make America Great Again” judge, will keep his $284,000-a-year job on the bench.

An Ontario Judicial Council panel, which last month held a one-day hearing into complaints against him for wearing into court a red baseball hat bearing the Donald Trump campaign slogan, has handed the 69-year-old judge the second-most serious penalty available: a 30-day suspension without pay, coupled with a formal reprimand.

The 25-page decision was released early Tuesday.

Zabel had always admitted he was wrong to wear the hat, apologized once the story hit the press, and admitted his conduct on Nov. 9 of last year, the morning after the U.S. presidential election, was judicial misconduct.