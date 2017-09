(MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL) WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury late Friday agreed Anissa Weier should get treatment for the Slender Man delusion that led her to try and kill her sixth-grade classmate, and not go to prison for the crime.

Ten of 12 jurors agreed Weier, 15, was suffering from a mental disorder when she and Morgan Geyser tried to fatally stab their sixth-grade classmate in 2014, and that it prevented her from knowing her conduct was wrong, or from conforming her actions to the law.