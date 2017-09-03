'Largest fire in L.A. history' threatens Burbank

(Hollywood Reporter) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says a wildfire burning through mountains just north of downtown is the largest in city history.

Only one home has burned and no one has been injured as the blaze grew to nearly 8 square miles and prompted evacuation orders for more than 600 homes in Los Angeles, Burbank and Glendale.

Heat that has afflicted the Western United States made conditions tough for crews in Los Angeles and beyond.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents in Burbank late Friday as a raging brush fire threatened their homes.