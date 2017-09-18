Laura Ingraham inks deal with Fox News

(DEADLINE) — Sean Hannity is moving to 9 PM ET to take on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow directly starting next week in anticipation of Fox New Channel debuting a Laura Ingraham’s new show on the day before Halloween. Or, to put it another way, the cable news wars just went into full battle mode.

“We are delighted to unveil this new primetime schedule for both our current and future generation of loyal FNC fans,” Suzanne Scott, president of programming for the cabler newser told Deadline today. “Over the last decade, Laura’s extraordinary insight, expertise and strong voice have connected with our viewers across the network’s programming. We look forward to her providing the audience with her exceptional commentary, engaging insight and spirited debate.”