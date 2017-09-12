Left gets vicious, celebrates death of Eric Bolling's son

In the wake of the death of Eric Chase Bolling Jr., the son of former Fox News star Eric Bolling, leftists are celebrating the tragedy on Twitter, saying it’s “karma” and “justice” for the TV host who lost his job after allegations of sexual harassment.

Bolling Jr., 19, died mysteriously in his bed Saturday in Boulder, Colorado, where he was a student at the University of Colorado. The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death remain unclear. TMZ claimed “well-placed FNC sources” said the teen “died from a drug overdose.”

“We’re told he was having a hard time dealing with the trouble his dad was having at the network,” TMZ claimed in its report. “Our sources say he was extremely embarrassed by the stories and was ’emotionally upset.'”

While other early reports suggested suicide, Bolling Sr. tweeted Saturday: “Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period.”

The coroner’s office has completed the autopsy, New York Daily News reported Monday, but the cause of death won’t be released for six to eight weeks.

On Friday, only one day prior to the death of Bolling’s only son, Fox News announced it was severing ties with the TV commentator following allegations published by the Huffington Post that he had texted lewd photos to at least three female colleagues several years ago.

“Fox News Channel is canceling The Specialists, and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” Fox News said in a statement Friday. “We thank Eric for ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

After he was suspended Friday, Bolling Sr. tweeted: “I will continue to fight against these false smear attacks!” Bolling is now suing Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali for $50 million, accusing Ali of “defamation” intended to “injure the plaintiff’s reputation through the intentional and/or highly reckless publication of actionable false and misleading statements about the plaintiff’s conduct and character.”

When news of Bolling Jr.’s death surfaced, leftists took to Twitter to celebrate the tragic loss, calling it “karma” and “justice” for the alleged actions reported by the Huffington Post.

“I knew [Eric Bolling] was a POS, but it is incredibly rare to see karma deliver such harsh justice. The teen son deserved better,” wrote @Donnie2Scoop, a person whose Twitter bio states, “America will be great again when Trump #MagaClownGod goes to jail or dies.”

“Eric Bolling is an arrogant big mouth who got exactly what he deserved,” tweeted Ken Andrew II.

Another person, tweeting under the handle “Illegitimate Liar,” wrote: “@ericbolling Karma is a damn b—h isn’t she? You got exactly what you deserved. And you can bet that more is coming. #MAGA.”

Others unleashed the following hateful tweets on Bolling:

“Karma got you didn’t she?” – Julie Shields

“F— him and his worm food son. Black suffering was excusable and entertaining to Mr. Bolling. I feel nothing. #karma” – Mr. Marjani

“Got you chump! #Karma” – Dan Stephens

“Sad news about your son, BUT karma is a hot b—h when she visits. Think about what you’ve done and the affect it has on others. #repent” – Anthony

“@ericbolling from Fox News recently lost his job and then his son died. Apparently Jesus is sick of his s–t & is telling him to f— off!” – Imam Mahdi Daily

“Karma is a b—h!!! Racism homophobic ect [sic] will come back to get you. First your job, then your son. You should really change your life.” – Samuel Defreese

“#EricBolling should have thought about that when he prioritized strange p—y over his relationship with son. Karma.” – Robert Morrow

“Clearly sins of the father come to visit the son. The man was a d–k pic sending creep. And Karma just hit him twice. Good riddance, lol.” – White Jesus

Still, despite the spiteful tweets, thousands are now countering the hate with messages of love, prayer and support for the Bolling family.

Fox is now shaking up its nightly schedule. Late Monday, CNN reported its sources claim radio host Laura Ingraham will take over the 10 p.m. hour. Sean Hannity’s show is expected to move to the 9 p.m. hour. “The Five” will move from 9 p.m. back to 5 p.m.

