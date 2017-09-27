Lingerie Football League refuses to kneel for anthem

(FREE BEACON) — The all-woman league formerly known as the Lingerie Football League announced this week its belief that America’s flag and national anthem are “far too sacred” to protest.

The league, recently rebranded as the Legends Football League, said in a Tuesday statement that its players would not be taking a knee during the national anthem as many of their male counterparts in the NFL have done.

“The LFL recognizes everyone’s First Amendment right to protest, but our nation’s flag and anthem are far too sacred,” the league said. “Too many fellow Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice, so that our flag and anthem continue in all its majesty.”