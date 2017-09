(BREITBART) The second of two men arrested in connection with Friday morning’s Parsons Green London tube network attack has been named as 21-Year-Old Syrian migrant Yahyah Farouk.

The Syrian migrant — who has been reported to have been fostered by the same British couple who also cared for a number of refugees including the 18-year-old male presently being held as the prime suspect — is thought to have lived in the UK for over four years.

Damascus-origin Yahyah Farouk was arrested outside a Halal fried chicken shop Aladdins in Hounslow, reports The Times.