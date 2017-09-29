Lunch date

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

At the outpatient surgery center where I work, the anesthesiologist often chatted with patients before their operations to help them relax.

One day he thought he recognized a woman as a former co-worker at the hospital where he had trained years before.

When the patient confirmed his hunch, he asked her, “So, tell me, is the food still as bad as it used to be?”

“Well, I suppose,” she replied, “I’m still cooking there.”

