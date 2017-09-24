Mainstream media's appalling coverage of Trump speech

I am not a Trumper. I voted in the primary for Bernie Sanders and in the general election for Hillary Clinton. But as a liberal, I am appalled by the news media’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s U.N. speech. They gave him and his speech no credit.

Yes, Trump went off the rails by calling Kim Jong Un “rocket man.” That name calling had no business in a U.N. speech, but that was small part of his address. Most of his speech was statesman-like and spoke to not only American values but to values of the United Nations as a whole.

Of course, Trump did not write all of the speech. Every White House has a cadre of speech writers. However, President Trump approved the language and most likely practiced the speech. President Trump spoke for 42 minutes, and he made some great sense. He called out what is happening in Venezuela, and a leader of his stature should have done exactly that.

The Los Angeles Times on Saturday said that there were parts of the president’s speech that were not vetted. Maybe not, but he got almost no kudos for saying, “We have also imposed tough, calibrated sanctions on the socialist Maduro regime in Venezuela, which has brought a once-thriving nation to the brink of total collapse.”

Although there were reports of tepid applause when President Trump entered the room, and a bit more when he left, the news media did not report the two parts of his speech that had the leaders and ambassadors of the world clapping. The two parts of the president’s speech that garnered applause were: “All responsible leaders have an obligation to serve their own citizens, and the nation-state remains the best vehicle for elevating the human condition,” and, “As president of the United States, I will always put America first, just like you, as the leaders of your countries will always, and should always, put your countries first.”

He spoke about what American values are, and this was (I am sure what is said in China has been noted by our government) an indirect message to China, which tells others that America tries to impose its will on sovereign countries.

“In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to watch. This week gives our country a special reason to take pride in that example. We are celebrating the 230th anniversary of our beloved Constitution – the oldest constitution still in use in the world today.”

None of the above made it into the media that I read or watched. Maybe it made it into some media, but not the mainstream.

President Trump referred to our Constitution and said: “The greatest [phrase] in the United States Constitution is its first three beautiful words. They are: ‘We the people.'”

He was very pointed about the rights of citizens in his statement of the futures of people in various countries:

“If we desire to lift up our citizens, if we aspire to the approval of history, then we must fulfill our sovereign duties to the people we faithfully represent. We must protect our nations, their interests, and their futures. We must reject threats to sovereignty, from Ukraine to the South China Sea. We must uphold respect for law, respect for borders, and respect for culture and the peaceful engagement these allow. And just as the founders of this body intended, we must work together and confront together those who threaten us with chaos, turmoil and terror.”

Before he called out Kim Jong Un as “rocket man,” he said: “It is time for North Korea to realize that denuclearization is its only acceptable future. The United Nations Security Council recently held two unanimous 15-0 votes adopting hard-hitting resolutions against North Korea, and I want to thank China and Russia for joining the vote to impose sanctions, along with all of the other members of the Security Council. Thank you to all involved.”

Did President Trump get any credit for the part of his speech dealing with refugees? No, he didn’t – despite the fact that he referred to the U.S. as a “compassionate nation.”

He referred to the vision of the United Nations, saying: “Our hope is a word and world of proud, independent nations that embrace their duties, seek friendship, respect others, and make common cause in the greatest shared interest of all: a future of dignity and peace for the people of this wonderful Earth.”

Where is the credit for a mostly good and very leader-like speech? Instead, the mainstream media focused on “rocket man.” Everything the news media reports should be in context, including President Trump’s speech.

Media wishing to interview Ellen Ratner, please contact [email protected].