(Frederick News-Post) A Jefferson man approached Monocacy National Battlefield on Tuesday with a collection of Civil War-era munitions he had collected during his childhood, but it turns out — despite having the cannonballs and bullets in his possession for years — one was still live.

A park ranger who examined the collection was concerned about a 10-pound Parrott rifle shell that the man brought in and advised him to contact state police. The man then called the police from the battlefield’s parking lot.