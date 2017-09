(CHARLOTTE OBSERVER) — A Newton man was ordered to keep a picture of the pastor he killed in an alcohol-fueled wreck while he spends the next 15 years in prison.

Michael Vanderburg, the 43-year-old pastor of Abundant Life Church of God in Hudson, died after his minivan was hit on N.C. 70 near Conover in Catawba County in December.

Zachariah Carl, 32, ran a red light before hitting Vanderburg, the Catawba County District Attorney’s office said. Carl had a blood-alcohol level of .28, more than three times the legal limit for driving in North Carolina, prosecutors said.