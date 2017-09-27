Man slips into coma after 10-hour emergency-room wait

(WNBC) — A New York City hospital is being sued after video showed a man with a head injury sitting in an emergency room so long he slipped into a coma before he was noticed by workers there.

The family of Angel Rivera says that the 53-year-old spent two years in that coma and died in 2016 without ever waking up after going to the ER at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx in 2014. Video from the hospital shows Rivera sitting unattended for more than 9 hours before someone noticed him unconscious and bleeding from the nose.

Rivera’s son, Angel Rivera Jr. told News 4 that after his father died, a doctor told him that had he been noticed sooner, he’d still be alive today.