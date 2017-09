(ACCUWEATHER) — Budding Hurricane Maria poses a significant threat to Irma-devastated areas in the northern Caribbean early this week.

Tropical Storm Maria, located 450 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, continues to strengthen as it tracks west-northwestward. People in the Lesser Antilles should be preparing for yet another impactful tropical system.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello tweeted that the government is working to finalize plans for Maria.