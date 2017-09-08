Meadows, Bannon chatting about ousting Ryan

(Hotair) Stories about Ryan being ousted as Speaker are the easiest stories in political media to write. All it takes is one grumbly House conservative brain-farting out loud about a coup in front of a reporter and you’re in business. This one bears watching, though, because of the personnel involved. Bannon has a pipeline to the White House and has been searching for ways to depose Ryan, the right’s most prominent “globalist,” for years. And Mark Meadows has the distinction of having successfully engineered a coup against a Republican Speaker once before. It was his challenge to John Boehner in 2015, remember, that led to Boehner throwing in the towel and Ryan being elected.

The perennial question remains unanswered, though. If Ryan goes, who replaces him in this utterly thankless job?