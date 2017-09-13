Miss America: The latest Trump-bashing spectacle

As Hurricane Irma ripped into Florida, Miss America’s finalists were bated into bashing President Trump. While it is too early to assess the damage, my guess is the lasting effects on this historic piece of Americana will linger long after Florida has recovered, and they will not be good.

The grand finale of the iconic Miss America Pageant always has been questions thrown at the finalists. It has been the undoing of many young women in a contest where poise is as important as one’s overall beauty and talent. The objective was to answer the question confidently without saying anything too controversial or dumb.

No one in their right mind expects 17-24-year-olds to be experts in world affairs or political matters. For years, the stock answer from these contestants was a wish for “world peace,” as if that were remotely possible outside the mind of a sweet, young thing still in the process of learning about herself, much less the complex problems around the globe.

For years, radical feminists, who want us to believe that men and women are interchangeable fungibles, have tried to rid the country of the Miss America Pageant. They hate anything that promotes the specialness of womanhood. They have staged protests, boycotted sponsors and even harassed the contestants themselves to no avail. Now it appears they may be on the verge of taking it down from within.

What could possibly go wrong with stacking the panel of judges with a plethora of entertainment types who have spent most of their careers kissing up to the power brokers in Hollywood and New York, people who’ve instructed them to ask probing political questions like this one by judge Maria Menounos, a former host of on the Green Planet Network:

“One hundred ninety-five countries signed the Paris agreement, in which each country sets non-binding goals to reduce man-made climate change. The U.S. is withdrawing from the agreement, citing negligible environmental effects and negative economic impact. Good decision? Bad decision? Which is it and why?”

This and some of the other questions thrown at the finalists were tantamount to saying, “President Trump beats his wife, do you condone wife-beating?” What’s a contestant to say, in light of the fact that the questioners made a set of suppositions that were either wrong, partly wrong or misleading, and laid down a series of bread crumbs the contestants were expected to follow.

Miss North Dakota, Cara Mund, who drew the climate change question, dutifully followed the bread crumbs in order to win the crown by bashing Trump, saying, “I do believe it’s a bad decision. Once we reject that, we take ourselves out of the negotiation table. And that’s something that we really need to keep in mind. There is evidence that climate change is existing, so whether you believe it or not, we need to be at that table. …”

The next day she backtracked a bit, telling the Associated Press, “My onstage question answer was just my personal opinion. … and this isn’t necessarily just about whether [man-made] climate change exists or not.”

Then why did she say it does and that Trump was wrong?

Does Miss Mund know, or even care, that this treaty has already cost the U.S. a billion dollars, which the Obama Administration sent to the Green Climate Fund? Obama also committed us to regulations that would destroy $2.5 trillion in gross domestic product by the year 2035. Furthermore, if we had stayed in this treaty, we would have to make those commitments even more ambitious every five years. In other words, we have to keep shooting our economy in the foot, and for what? A seat at the table with countries that want to destroy us.

Does Miss Mund even know, or care, that much of the billion dollars we sent to the fund ended up in the coffers of some of the most corrupt governments on the planet? What does that do for world peace?

For years Pageant organizers have been dealing with a declining participation rate. Could that be because they have turned it into just another sexy reality show? Is it really necessary to have these contestants, who are supposed to epitomize America’s ideal fresh-faced young woman, parade around in bikinis and skintight, low-cut dresses that are enough to make a Las Vegas showgirl blush?

Pageant organizers need to re-examine the original goals that made the title of Miss America something special. First they turned off many of their would-be contestants. Now, they have turned off their target audience. Hint: That audience is not the left-wing, radical feminists.

