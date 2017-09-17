Missing husband

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A wife went to the police station with her next-door neighbor to report that her husband was missing.

The policeman asked for a description. She said, “He’s 35 years old, 6-foot-4, has dark eyes, dark wavy hair, an athletic build, weighs 185 pounds, is soft-spoken, and is good to the children.”

The next-door neighbor piped up, “Your husband is 5-foot-6, chubby, bald, has a big mouth, and is mean to your children.”

The wife replied, “Yes, but who wants him back?”



