(WASHINGTON TIMES) Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney is reportedly considering a Senate run in Utah if longtime Sen. Orrin Hatch retires.

UtahPolicy.com reports that sources close to Mr. Romney say he’s making preparations to run, but some say Mr. Hatch likely won’t make a decision on whether he’ll run for another term until the end of the year. It would be Mr. Hatch’s eight term in office if he decides to run again.