More faith-based films may feature F-bombs

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Are Christian movies going blue? Generational Sins, in theaters Oct. 6 via Freestyle Digital Media, is rated PG-13 and contains 32 profanities — not unusual except that Sins is a faith-based movie.

Call them “Hard Faith” films, says writer-director Spencer Folmar, who is trademarking the phrase and whose banner, Third Brother Films, has more such movies in the works, including one based on Johnny Cash’s The Beast in Me.

The faith-based Dove Foundation, which stamps its seal of approval on family-friendly movies, recently named Sins its first recommendation in its new category for viewers ages 18 and up. The movie, says Dove president Suzy Sammons, “has not only cautionary elements in it, but positive ones. There’s an overt godly message with Christian values.”