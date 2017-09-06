More than 50,000 jihadists now living in Europe

German law-enforcement officials are busy tracking down dozens of members of Jabhat al-Nusra, one of the most brutal jihadist groups in Syria.

The jihadists are suspected of slaughtering hundreds of Syrian soldiers and civilians.

Police have identified roughly 25 of them and apprehended a few, but dozens more are thought to be hiding in towns and cities across Germany, according to the Gatestone Institute.

The suspected terrorists entered Germany posing as refugees.

In fact, more than 400 migrants who came to Germany as asylum seekers in 2015 and 2016 are now under investigation for being members of Middle Eastern Islamic jihadist groups, according to the Federal Criminal Police.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, also known as Frontex, has previously warned that Islamic terrorists are using the refugee crisis to slide into Europe undetected and plan attacks across the continent. Frontex has admitted it has no way of tracking jihadists and, therefore, does not know the actual number who have entered Europe.

But in an Aug. 31 interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo, EU Counter-terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove estimated more than 50,000 jihadists are now living in Europe.

“Three years ago, it was easy to identify someone who has become radicalized,” de Kerchove told El Mundo. “Now, most fanatics disguise their convictions. We do not have exact figures, but it is not difficult to do approximate calculations. United Kingdom, it is not a secret, it has been published, it has 20,000. France, 17,000. Spain much less, but more than 5,000, I suppose. In Belgium almost 500 have gone to Syria and there are about 2,000 radicals or more. I would not venture to a specific figure, but tens of thousands, more than 50,000.”

In a separate interview with a Belgian publication, de Kerchove said Europol, the European police office, has identified at least 30,000 active jihadist websites. However, the EU no longer requires Internet service providers to collect and hold metadata from their customers due to concerns about privacy. This has made it extremely difficult for police to track down the jihadists’ physical locations.

In total, about 130,000 migrants arrived in Europe during the first eight months of 2017, according to the International Organization for Migration. More than 10,000 of those arrived in Spain by water, and thousands more entered Spain by land. Meanwhile, authorities detained 2,474 people trying to cross the Romanian border illegally during the first six months of this year, according to Balkan Insight.

Most European citizens do not appear to be pleased about the massive influx of refugees into their continent. In a September 2016 survey, the Pew Research Center found a median of 59 percent of people across 10 EU countries were concerned the refugee influx would increase the likelihood of terrorism in their country. That included 76 percent in Hungary, 71 percent in Poland, 61 percent in Germany and the Netherlands, and 60 percent in Italy.

A majority of those surveyed in Poland, Greece, Hungary, Italy and the U.K. said the large number of refugees leaving Iraq and Syria posed a major threat to their country. The vast majority in all 10 surveyed countries said the European Union was doing a poor job of handling the refugee crisis, including a whopping 94 percent in Greece and 88 percent in Sweden.

In a closely related question, few Europeans said growing diversity makes their country a better place to live. In no country did more than 36 percent of respondents say having an increasing number of people of many different races, ethnic groups and nationalities makes their country better. In six of the 10 countries surveyed, the number who said diversity made their country a worse place to live was greater than the number who said diversity made their country better.

Veteran WND news editor Leo Hohmann, who has reported extensively on Islam and immigration in both Europe and the United States, advises all European countries to adopt the policies and attitudes of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Japan if they want to gain control of their Islamic terrorism problems. Those four countries all believe they have a culture worth defending, according to Hohmann.

“If you look at these countries, they have had little to no Islamic terrorism,” said Hohmann, author of “Stealth Invasion: Muslim Conquest Through Immigration and the Resettlement Jihad.” “They prefer to take a pass on the ‘cultural enrichment’ romanticized by the globalists, because they allow very few Islamic migrants from the Middle East and Africa into their countries, and those who are allowed in must not only undergo an extensive pre-screening process but must agree to adopt the cultural values of the host country.

“In short, they must assimilate. Not live in enclaves, refuse to learn the native language and use lawfare to intimidate the host culture into adapting to their norms rather than them adapting to the host country’s norms.”

The U.S. and Europe could solve a whole host of problems if they would only look toward Eastern Europe, Hohmann suggested.

“If Western Europe and the United States would emulate these policies, we would not see schools and universities opening on-campus Islamic prayer rooms, we would not see employers kowtowing to Muslim refugees wanting time off for daily prayers, and we would definitely not see the public school systems injecting pro-Islamic teachings into their curricula,” he said.

