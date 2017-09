(Press of Atlantic City) An Assemblywoman who represents part of Atlantic County had a profanity-laced encounter with police during her DWI arrest in April, seen in a recently released video.

The Trentonian posted the body camera footage Friday, which shows the April 28 incident where Assemblywoman Maria Rodriguez-Gregg was arrested after getting rear-ended at a traffic light around 3 a.m. on Route 73 in Mount Laurel, according to the report.