N.Korea claims it has developed advanced hydrogen bomb

(London Daily Mail) North Korea has claimed it has developed a more advanced nuclear weapon that has ‘great destructive power’ on Saturday.

Photos show the country’s leader Kim Jong-un inspecting a hydrogen bomb that will be loaded on a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

The hydrogen bomb’s power is adjustable and can be detonated at high altitudes as the regime claims it can build as many of the nuclear weapons as it wants.

The recent development comes amid heightened tension following Pyongyang’s test launch of two missiles in July that potentially could hit major mainland US cities.