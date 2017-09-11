N. Korea fears cause slow Olympic ticket sales

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — SEOUL — With five months to go before the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics open, the Games are barely an afterthought for most South Koreans, with slow local ticket sales amid the biggest political scandal in years and a torrent of North Korean weapons tests.

South Korea wants more than a million spectators for the Games that start in February and expects 70 percent to be locals. But if South Koreans are excited about the Games, they didn’t fully show it during the first phase of ticket sales between February and June — the 52,000 tickets purchased by locals during the period were less than 7 percent of the 750,000 seats organizers aim to sell domestically.