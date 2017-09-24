Nazis vs. Jews beer-pong party of Catholic schoolgirls

(Jerusalem Post) Furious alumnae of an all-girls Catholic high school in Kansas City bombarded their alma mater this week calling for more severe punishment for a group of girls who played beer pong with cups in the shape of a swastika.

But the president of St. Teresa’s Academy said Friday that expulsion for the students involved was the “wrong solution.”

“Many of you have questioned the consequences and called for expulsion of the students involved,” president Nan Bone wrote in a message posted to the school’s Facebook page.

“While we respect your opinion, expulsion is the wrong solution in this situation. We live the mission of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Our students are taught to care for the dear neighbor, ‘neighbor to neighbor, without distinction.’ That teaching guides us in every decision we make.”