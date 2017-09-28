Senate negotiators 'on verge' of deal to shore up Obamacare

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Senate leaders on Thursday said negotiators are “on the verge” of striking a bipartisan deal to stabilize Obamacare markets reeling from rising premiums and dwindling choices, though pinning down votes to pass it will be the hard part.

The Democratic leader, Sen. Charles E. Schumer, said Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander and Sen. Patty Murray, the ranking Democrat, were optimistic about the finishing strokes, after the GOP’s last-ditch push to replace Obamacare with state block grants fell flat.

“They both informed me they are on the verge of an agreement,” Mr. Schumer said.