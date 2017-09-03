New Berkeley proposal calls for nipple equality

Women could soon be going topless in Bay Area city

(San Francisco Chronicle) A Berkeley law that makes public displays of the female breast illegal could be abolished this month if a city councilman gets his way.

The nudity ordinance as it stands makes it a misdemeanor or infraction for a woman to expose “any portion of the breast at or below the areola” — similar to municipal codes across the country. Under the new proposal, anyone could go topless in the city without regard to gender.

Kriss Worthington, the progressive councilman who has represented a student-heavy district near UC Berkeley for two decades, said the indecent exposure law is antiquated and sexist. He said it objectifies women and creates confusion for transgender individuals as well.

