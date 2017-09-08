New evidence backs Trump vote-fraud claim

The discovery that more than 6,000 people used out-of-state driver’s licenses to vote in New Hampshire last November bolsters Donald Trump’s claim he lost the state because thousands of Massachusetts residents came in to vote.

Trump claimed in February that out-of-state voters tipped the New Hampshire election, both against him and incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte. The Boston Globe at the time dismissed his allegation as “groundless.”

But the vast majority of the 6,000 voters have neither obtained an in-state license nor registered a motor vehicle since the November vote, according to an inquiry by Republican Speaker of the New Hampshire House Shawn Jasper, the Washington Times reported.

Hillary Clinton defeated Trump in New Hampshire by 2,736 votes while Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan defeated Ayotte by 1,017 votes.

The records from the Department of State, which oversees elections, and the Department of Safety show 6,540 people voted using out-of-state licenses. But as of Aug. 30, only 1014, about 15 percent, had been issued New Hampshire driver’s licenses.

Of the remaining 5,526, only 3.3 percent had registered a motor vehicle in New Hampshire.

The Times said 196 people today are being investigated for voting illegally both in New Hampshire and in other states.

In May, Trump signed an executive order commissioning Vice President Mike Pence to lead an investigation of vote fraud, and several independent groups are conducting their own probes. The White House investigation includes a look at outdated voter lists with names of dead people and multiple registrants.

WND reported in June a study concluded that as many as 5.7 million noncitizens may have voted in the 2008 election won by Barack Obama, giving credence to Trump’s much-maligned claim that more than 3 million illegal-alien voters cost him the nationwide popular vote last November.

A research group in New Jersey, Just Facts, announced it found that after examining post-election polling data, the number of noncitizens voting illegally in U.S. elections is likely far greater than previous estimates, the Washington Times reported.

As WND reported in March, many election experts agree with the president that widespread vote fraud exists, including illegal-alien voting. But they think it’s unwise to make any estimates of the number of illegal voters, because there is no hard data at the moment. Yet, that likely will change with access now to records that were kept under wraps by the Obama administration.

Other evidence

There is other evidence that noncitizens vote.

J. Christian Adams, who worked in the Justice Department’s Voting Rights Section under President George W. Bush and now heads the nonprofit Public Interest Law Foundation, obtained voter-registration records from eight of Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, discovering 1,046 illegal aliens were illegally registered to vote. He’s also forced several counties to clean up their voter rolls in states such as Mississippi and Texas.

John Fund, author of several books on election fraud, told WND in March the Obama administration created an environment for vote fraud to thrive.

“When it comes to illegal votes,” he said, “we need to end the Obama administration’s consistent refusal to cooperate with states on allowing access to records of legal foreigners, illegal aliens and the Justice Department’s refusal to require states to maintain clear voter lists if they accept federal funds for voting purposes.

Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of the Houston, Texas-based vote-monitoring nonprofit True the Vote, told WND “no one knows how many noncitizens are voting, because under the Obama administration, attempts to find answers were blocked at every turn.”

She noted states that attempted to pass voter ID legislation or ask for proof of citizenship were sued by the DOJ.

True the Vote itself, she said, “was targeted for takedown by the administration because of the work we do: researching illegal votes, calling out election fraud, empowering citizens.”

“We were asking questions they didn’t want answered,” she said.

“Now, with the leadership of the Trump administration, we finally have an opportunity to stop guessing at how big the problem is,” Engelbrecht told WND.

She said True the Vote is engaged in a “forensic audit” of the 2016 election to uncover illegal votes, election fraud and process deficiencies. The investigation “will be comparing data from state voter registries with data from scores of other available databases, including certain state agencies, national change of address, Social Security death index, and results from hundreds of FOIA requests.”

In March, Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that his office has identified an additional 385 noncitizens registered to vote in Ohio, 82 of whom have been identified as having voted in at least one election. It brings the total number of noncitizens on Ohio’s voter rolls Husted has been able to identify using available resources to 821, with 126 having actually cast ballots.

