New Hampshire flooded with out-of-state ballots

(NEW HAMPSHIRE UNION LEADER) — During last year’s razor thin races at the top of the New Hampshire ballot, 6,540 voters registered to vote using a driver’s license from another state. Two-thirds of them were in the college towns that provided Hillary Clinton and Maggie Hassan with their margins of victory.

Only 1,014 of these newly-declared New Hampshire residents have since obtained a New Hampshire driver’s license. Maybe a handful have stopped driving, but thousands of these self-professed Granite State voters are acting as if they never really lived here.

Democrats reacted to this rock-solid evidence that people from outside our state are influencing our elections with outrage, at Speaker Shawn Jasper for pointing it out, and at Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who has been urging the Legislature to close this loophole for years.

Democrats scream that thousands of out-of-staters casting New Hampshire ballots is not proof of illegal voter fraud.

They are correct. This is legal voter fraud.