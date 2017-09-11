NFL openers see more national-anthem protests

(AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) — Seattle’s Michael Bennett and Oakland’s Marshawn Lynch joined other NFL athletes Sunday in protesting the treatment of minorities by US law enforcement during the first weekend of the regular season.

Both Bennett and Lynch remained seated during The Star-Spangled Banner before the Seahawks and Raiders season-opening games as part of a continuing wave of protests that began last year with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Bennett sat as teammate Justin Britt stood next to him with his hand on his shoulder while another teammate, Thomas Rawls, stood on Bennett’s other side before the game against the Green Bay Packers.