(CNBC) — Nordstrom is trying something different: stores without inventory.

The department store chain announced on Monday that it’s preparing to roll out a new line of stores, called Nordstrom Local.

The first of its kind is set to open in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 3. The stores will be 3,000 square feet, instead of a typical Nordstrom box size of 140,000 square feet.