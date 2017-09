(WNBC) While North Korea’s rogue leader, Kim Jong-un, spends untold resources on his nuclear program, there is one thing he is not paying for: His country’s parking tickets.

An I-Team investigation found North Korea’s diplomatic mission to the United Nations has racked up more than 1,300 unpaid New York City parking tickets going back to the 1990s. As of this year, the total debt has climbed to more than $156,000.

The I-Team sent an inquiry to an email address listed on North Korea’s diplomatic website, but a responding message said the email was incorrect.