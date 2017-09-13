NYT best-selling author Dan Bongino back with fix for Secret Service

Being a Secret Service agent is one of the most treacherous jobs in the world, and never more so than in today’s highly polarized America.

Facing threats from fence jumpers and manifesto writers, and from murderous terrorists and sophisticated spies, protecting the president is harder than ever. In an age of hyper-partisan politics, emotions are high and threats are everywhere. On top of that, with international tensions reaching a boiling point, it’s harder than ever to determine friend from foe.

Yet the president of the United States is in very real danger if the Secret Service doesn’t change course soon and evolve with the rapidly changing threat environment.

Not only is the agency facing scandals from within, low morale, and an ever-present media looking to capitalize on the slightest misstep, the agency also has to contend with highly motivated bad guys who are already working on technologically advanced methodologies and are constantly striving to formulate the logistics of an attack on the White House.

Eventually, terrorist planners will find a way to acquire the technology, weapons, explosives, and know-how to make an attempt on the life of the president. The only question is, what are we going to do about it?

“Protecting the President: An Inside Account of the Troubled Secret Service in an Era of Evolving Threats” provides not only a rare insider glimpse of what the Secret Service does, but explores the challenges facing the agents today. Chock-full of relevant stories of protecting past presidents, veteran agent Dan Bongino explains how the agency can best protect the president today. Drawing from his years of experience, Bongino provides tips on how the agency can best protect the president today and ways the Secret Service can:

plan for a tactical assault by a terrorist attack team

prepare to respond to a severe medical emergency

train to handle a chemical or biological weapon attack

prepare for an attack using explosives, and

plan for 9/11 style attacks from the air and fire threats

and much more

Bongino started his career in law enforcement with the NYPD in 1995, joining the ranks of the Secret Service in 1999 as a special agent where he was assigned to investigate financial crimes. In 2006, he entered into duty with the elite Presidential Protective Division in the administration of President George W. Bush, remaining on protective duty during the change in administration to President Barack Obama.

Bongino resigned from the Secret Service in 2011 to run for a Senate seat in Maryland. The New York Times best-selling author of “Life Inside the Bubble: Why a Top-Ranked Secret Service Agent Walked Away from It All” and “The Fight: A Secret Service Agent’s Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine” provides expertise on international security and political strategy for news outlets such as Fox News, CNN, and others.



