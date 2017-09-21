Parrot does online shopping by mimicking owner

(Agence France-Presse) A pet parrot managed to place an online shopping order by mimicking its owner on a voice-controlled smart speaker, a British newspaper reported Wednesday.

Buddy the parrot ordered a ?10 ($13.50, 11.50 euro) set of gift boxes via Amazon’s Alexa voice-controlled system, The Sun reported.

The mystery order triggered an inquest in Corienne Pretorius’s house in southeast London, but after ruling out her husband and son, she figured out Buddy was to blame after hearing him interact with the speaker.

“I couldn’t believe it when I realised that Buddy had made an Amazon order,” the South African said.