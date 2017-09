(LIFESITE) — Jim Caviezel, the actor who played Jesus in The Passion of the Christ, will play St. Luke in a new movie about the apostle St. Paul.

Paul, Apostle of Christ is slated to be released from AFFIRM Films, a division of Sony, and ODB Films, in 2018. It began shooting in Malta recently, Variety reported.

The “inspirational drama” will tell the story of St. Paul, who went “from the most infamous persecutor[s] of Christians to Christ’s most influential apostle,” according to the the producers’ description.