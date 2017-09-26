Pastor: Kneeling NFL players would be shot in head in N. Korea

(DALLAS MORNING NEWS) — Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Dallas, said Monday that NFL players kneeling to protest during the national anthem should thank God they don’t have to worry about being shot in the head “like they would be in North Korea.”

Jeffress, an adviser to President Donald Trump, made the comment during an appearance in the Fox & Friends show, where the hosts and guests tend to be friends of the Trump administration.

Monday’s show dealt with the hot topic of the weekend: Trump’s rhetorical campaign against NFL players who kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.