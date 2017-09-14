Paul Ryan challenger: 'America demands a wall'

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump promised he would build a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico if elected.

However, House Speaker Paul Ryan does not seem too keen on the idea.

At a private dinner earlier this year, Ryan said he believed only “one member” actually wanted to build a wall across the entire U.S.-Mexico border, according to Breitbart News.

Breitbart learned of the comments from multiple sources with direct knowledge, including former Rep. Tom Tancredo, R-Colo.

The dinner took place in late June on the eve of House passage of two immigration-related bills: Kate’s Law and sanctuary city reforms.

“Ryan told a group of Republicans he met with … that only one person wants a wall,” Tancredo said, according to Breitbart.

However, Tancredo thought the speaker was underestimating support for the wall within the Republican caucus.

“Of course, he means only one person in his entourage and of the leadership,” the former representative said. “I know several people in Congress who want a wall, and I know that there are millions of Americans who want a wall.”

Tancredo went on to say the GOP establishment was fearful of cracking down on immigration because the Chamber of Commerce, which exerts a powerful influence over national policy, doesn’t want a border wall.

Businessman Paul Nehlen, who challenged Ryan in the Republican primary for Wisconsin’s 1st congressional district in 2016, told WND the border wall is something Americans not only want but demand.

“It’s not just some current members who want a wall; it’s insurgent candidates around the country,” Nehlen said.

Nehlen, author of “Wage The Battle: Putting America First in the Fight to Stop Globalist Politicians and Secure the Borders,” was widely credited with derailing the Trans-Pacific Partnership, or TPP, which President Trump exited on his first Monday in office.

“If Paul Ryan thinks he represents the will of American voters, he should have run for president against Donald J. Trump himself,” Nehlen declared. “Ryan would have been vanquished like the others. America demands a wall. You cannot effectively deport a criminal without a wall.

“Ask Dan and Julie Golvach, whose son Spencer was killed by a four-time previously deported criminal illegal alien. Ask Kate Steinle’s dad, Jim, or her mom, Liz. Their daughter was murdered by a five-time previously deported criminal illegal alien.

“We demand a wall!” Nehlen said.

Ryan declared he was “not going to defend Donald Trump – not now, not in the future” after Trump’s lewd comments to Access Hollywood came to light in October 2016.

The Trump White House has been unclear about when the wall will be funded and built. Congress has not passed funding, and the White House recently indicated Trump might not demand that border wall funding be tied to a legislative reform to Obama’s controversial DACA amnesty program.

But Trump has affirmed that existing portions of the wall are being improved, and testing is going on into various proposals for how a wall should be built.

