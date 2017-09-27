Peyton Manning preparing for U.S. Senate run?

(CBS SPORTS) — Earlier this week, Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker announced his intentions to retire in 2018. It didn’t take long for some names to surface as possible candidates to replace him.

One of the names that has popped up is Peyton Manning. Yes, that Peyton Manning.

According to Republican Rep. Scott DesJarlais, the former Colts and Broncos quarterback may be eyeing a career in politics, though DesJarlais doesn’t believe he’ll run for Corker’s seat in 2018. Instead, Manning could have his eye on Sen. Lamar Alexander’s seat in 2020 if Alexander chooses not to seek re-election.