Pharma CEO offers $5K bounty for Hillary's hair

(London Guardian) Martin Shkreli, former pharmaceuticals company CEO who was once known as “the most hated man in America”, has had his bail revoked after provocative online antics and is going to jail in New York while he awaits sentencing for securities fraud.

A judge at a Wednesday hearing sided with a government demand to jail Shkreli, the so-called pharma bro, saying that Shkreli’s offer to pay a $5,000 bounty for a Hillary Clinton hair with the follicle was “solicitation of an assault”.

The judge said that was not protected by the first amendment and there was “a risk someone may take” Shkreli up on his offer.